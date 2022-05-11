Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.11

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 181385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 12.63 and a current ratio of 13.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.15 million. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,251,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,046,000 after buying an additional 4,370,217 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,826,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Beauty Health by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,459,000 after buying an additional 4,071,277 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Beauty Health by 21,048.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,448,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,550,000 after buying an additional 3,431,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the third quarter worth about $56,687,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

