BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Price Down 9.9%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) was down 9.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $126.84 and last traded at $129.49. Approximately 6,196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 307,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.68.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.76.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.12). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 43.48% and a negative net margin of 218.25%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total value of $1,105,253.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth $12,298,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

