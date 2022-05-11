Bellevue Group AG Buys 537,700 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,775,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,700 shares during the quarter. Fate Therapeutics makes up approximately 2.3% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned about 3.95% of Fate Therapeutics worth $220,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 21.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period.

In related news, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,105,301.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $143,672.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,342,037.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,224 over the last 90 days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $22.67. The company had a trading volume of 130,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,568. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.88. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.69. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $97.43.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FATE. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.22.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

