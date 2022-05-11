Bellevue Group AG Decreases Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,553,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 90,136 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.70% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $31,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PACB. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,627,000. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 59.8% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,990,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,652 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,023 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 696.9% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.04. 706,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,943,008. The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.43. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $36.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 130.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

In other news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,464 shares of company stock worth $72,999. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

