Bellevue Group AG Grows Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.17% of Cooper Companies worth $34,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,588,148,000 after buying an additional 115,129 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,583,000 after purchasing an additional 214,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 417,077 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $457,599,000 after purchasing an additional 75,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 976,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $403,584,000 after buying an additional 21,703 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies stock traded up $8.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.43 and a 1-year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

