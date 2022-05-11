Bellevue Group AG Lowers Stock Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Bellevue Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,609,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 423,385 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned 2.92% of Evolent Health worth $72,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 444.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 839.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,068. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -68.16 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $34.60.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $297.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVH. StockNews.com began coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $52,361.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,306 shares of company stock valued at $674,046 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

