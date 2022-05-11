Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $55.00 million-$57.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.69 million.Benefitfocus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ BNFT traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $7.94. 4,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,307. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $266.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.74 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

BNFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $29,616.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,712.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $1,272,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 393,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,313 and sold 8,959 shares valued at $111,210. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 179.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,294 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

