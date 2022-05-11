Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading Down 10.9%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) shares dropped 10.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.04 and last traded at $27.06. Approximately 146,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,662,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.37.

BYND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 8.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average of $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.68.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.54). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $218,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 1.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 3.8% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 9.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

