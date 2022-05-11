Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Shares Up 4.2%

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.36 and last traded at $32.29. 9,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,179,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.99.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Big Lots from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.89.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.55. The company has a market cap of $884.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.12.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

