Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 56,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 904,966 shares.The stock last traded at $140.90 and had previously closed at $140.00.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.36.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.21) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -8.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,880,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,941,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 27,669.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 520,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,251,000 after acquiring an additional 518,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,500,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,256,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,537,000 after acquiring an additional 360,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

