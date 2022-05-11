BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Issues Earnings Results

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. BioLife Solutions updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 22,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,608. The company has a market cap of $443.26 million, a P/E ratio of -55.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $60.67.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $238,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $233,757.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,249 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 199.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLFS. B. Riley lowered their target price on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

