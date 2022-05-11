BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Cowen

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised BioLife Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.14.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.12.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 13,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $238,889.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $288,704.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,593.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,249 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $2,684,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 39,823 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

