Bistroo (BIST) Market Capitalization Tops $961,576.75

Bistroo (BIST) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, Bistroo has traded 42.2% lower against the dollar. One Bistroo coin can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Bistroo has a market cap of $961,576.75 and $23,999.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.38 or 0.00563521 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,360.52 or 2.07278325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00029527 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.83 or 0.07168189 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bistroo Profile

Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO

Bistroo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bistroo directly using U.S. dollars.

