Bitcoin Gold Trading 37.4% Lower Over Last Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 11th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $327.30 million and approximately $14.51 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $18.69 or 0.00065257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.78 or 0.00275078 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00068098 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004944 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

