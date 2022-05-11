BitSend 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.00 (BSD)

BitSend (BSD) traded 63.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. BitSend has a market capitalization of $56,208.71 and approximately $3.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.00226802 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007753 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003484 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000614 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015839 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.08 or 0.00422108 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000580 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,174,592 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars.

