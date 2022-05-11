BlackHat Market Capitalization Reaches $1.15 Million (BLKC)

BlackHat (BLKC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. BlackHat has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $126,494.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BlackHat has traded down 32% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.72 or 0.00555051 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,942.06 or 2.01055252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00031127 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,082.15 or 0.07102350 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 8,470,571 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,715 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

