BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (BKCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on July 7th

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years. BlackRock Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 102.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.3%.

Shares of BKCC stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $294.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 115.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut BlackRock Capital Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 5,317.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

