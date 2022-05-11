BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE BHK opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,436,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 46,652 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 19,379 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 50.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

