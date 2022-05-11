BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.
NYSE BHK opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK)
- Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Bestows Opportunity
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.