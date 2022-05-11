BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CII opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 35,219 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

