BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of CII opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
