BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
