BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.