BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 25,734 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

