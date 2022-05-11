BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MHD)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 350.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MHD opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 261,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 456,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after buying an additional 36,522 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

