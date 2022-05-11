BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MHD)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 350.1% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:MHD opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.71.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
