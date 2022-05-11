BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

MYD stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 41.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 16.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

