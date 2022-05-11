BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.26

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 1083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 155,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $894,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 29,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.