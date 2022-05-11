BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.26

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 1083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD)
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
