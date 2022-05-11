BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYNGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:MYN opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.62. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $14.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 45,466 shares during the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

