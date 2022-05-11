BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, a growth of 457.9% from the April 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 159,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

MYI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 154,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,228. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.