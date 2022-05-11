Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Announces Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BXSL)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.91. 4,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,298. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $38.32.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.28.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.