Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Announces Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BXSL)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.91. 4,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,298. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $38.32.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.28.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
