Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 263.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.51. 15,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,255. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $660.54 million, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLNK. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 904.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

