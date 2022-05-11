Blockzero Labs Hits Market Capitalization of $2.41 Million (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.0658 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $49,161.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blockzero Labs Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars.

