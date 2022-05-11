Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $28.00. The company traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 130369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BE. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $1,277,876.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $76,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 3.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.86.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 2,354.41% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

