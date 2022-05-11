Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Patrick H. Kinzler Purchases 3,000 Shares

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) Director Patrick H. Kinzler bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,318.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:BLFY traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. 3,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $15.47.
Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 59.96%.
Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.
