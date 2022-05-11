BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) Shares Bought by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 611,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,095 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of BM Technologies worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 338.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMTX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,395. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of -0.06. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

BM Technologies ( NYSE:BMTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 million. BM Technologies had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 26.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

