BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 17,004 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.62% of Meta Financial Group worth $11,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $1,015,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 22.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,044 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Meta Financial Group ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.15). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.72%.

In related news, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $228,260.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $474,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASH. StockNews.com downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

