BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $10.56 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,694 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.05% of Brown & Brown worth $10,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.78 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.11.

In other news, Director Hugh M. Brown bought 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

