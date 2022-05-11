BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $11.96 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,362 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $11,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $153.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.57.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $1,664,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,484 shares of company stock valued at $11,265,747 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $159.65 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

About AmerisourceBergen (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.