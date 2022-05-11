BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,911 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.31% of Nordstrom worth $11,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JWN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2,243.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Nordstrom stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $43.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

