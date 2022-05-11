BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $12,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.13.

Shares of ESS opened at $286.48 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.63 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.70%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

