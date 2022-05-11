BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 114,381 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 114,381 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $11,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 140.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.71 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.90.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

