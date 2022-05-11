BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of DSM opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.87. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $8.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at $89,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 78,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

