Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.41-$6.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.74 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.Boot Barn also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.41 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.00.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

NYSE BOOT traded up $5.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.49. 40,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,080. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.76 and its 200-day moving average is $103.12. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $66.58 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.78.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.17. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Boot Barn by 25.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $345,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after purchasing an additional 61,342 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.