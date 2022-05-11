BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Buys £311.85 in Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) insider Bernard Looney acquired 77 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 405 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £311.85 ($384.48).

Bernard Looney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Bernard Looney acquired 83 shares of BP stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £308.76 ($380.67).

BP traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 404.95 ($4.99). 51,616,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 275.85 ($3.40) and a one year high of GBX 430.75 ($5.31). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 383.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 368.79. The company has a market cap of £79.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. BP’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.63) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.55) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.63) target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.62) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 515.63 ($6.36).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

