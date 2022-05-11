Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.22

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 13781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,085.71%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 68,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BDN)
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.
