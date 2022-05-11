Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Invests $240,000 in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SilverBow Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,266.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 409.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $518,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven W. Adam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,804 shares of company stock worth $2,193,081 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBOW traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.74. 253,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,539. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.82 million, a P/E ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.95.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $151.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 95.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBOW has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

