Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 205 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 60,320 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,745,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 302,988 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $320,192,000 after purchasing an additional 80,446 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $910.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $958.69.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $66.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $734.00. The stock had a trading volume of 32,160,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,732,539. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $944.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $987.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

