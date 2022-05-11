Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.79

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 99649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

BNTGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brenntag from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Brenntag from €100.00 ($105.26) to €90.00 ($94.74) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Brenntag ( OTCMKTS:BNTGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brenntag SE will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

