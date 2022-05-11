Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BRDG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Bridge Investment Group stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.14. 256,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,357. Bridge Investment Group has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 764.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

