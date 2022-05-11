Bridge Mutual (BMI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $196,556.00

Bridge Mutual (BMI) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $196,556.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded down 32.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.00564629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,155.78 or 2.02356066 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00029817 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,019.81 or 0.07028021 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

