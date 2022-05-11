Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.52, Fidelity Earnings reports. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.13. The company had a trading volume of 14,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average is $52.68. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.36.

BHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

