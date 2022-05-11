Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $53.90

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.90 and last traded at $54.36, with a volume of 4762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.46.

BCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Brink's alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.12.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 93.77% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Brink’s by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Brink’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brink’s during the third quarter worth $1,055,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Brink’s by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 667,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,821,000 after buying an additional 298,393 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.