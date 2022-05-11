British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.89

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.89 and last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 84302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

BTLCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Peel Hunt upgraded British Land to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.15) to GBX 640 ($7.89) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $452.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

